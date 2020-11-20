Letter to the Editor, Nov. 21, 2020: Northern Neck needs reliable cable provider

Northern Neck needs

reliable cable provider

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have lived most of my life in Northumberland County. The area has been wired for cable since the 1980s.

A few years ago, Metrocast Communications, a company based in Pennsylvania, installed new wiring to support cable, internet, TV and phone service. After many calls to this company, I learned that my county finally would receive updated cable wiring and service.

Atlantic Broadband, headquartered in Quincy, Mass., bought out this company. I suffered a partial installation of this service in January 2020. The installation snagged at the interior wiring level.

I would love to get Comcast here. My hope is that Comcast will buy Atlantic Broadband to move the Northern Neck off of wireless technology and onto more reliable grounded cable service.

Kay Davis.