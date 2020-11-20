Letter to the Editor, Nov. 21, 2020: Simplify U.S. tax code so all pay their fair share

Simplify U.S. tax code

so all pay their fair share

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now that the elections are over, we might be able to look at things in a rational manner, not just as Democratic or Republican ideas. The politicians have spent a great deal of our money, and now the time has come to decide to how to generate the necessary funds to pay for their ideas. If you believe that increasing the tax rate will get rich people to pay its fair share, you are kidding yourself.

Income taxes should be collected for only one reason: to provide the money needed to run the country. The New York Times estimates the tax code contains 70,000 pages. How many of these pages might impact your tax return? Wealthy Americans do not pay their fair share because the tax rates are too low; they pay less because of deductions and loopholes written in the tax code as a reward to their lobbying efforts and contributions to those in power.