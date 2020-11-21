Letter to the Editor, Nov. 22, 2020: In-person school delay setback for young pupils

In-person school delay
setback for young pupils
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Henrico County Public Schools has delayed its opening for pre-K-2 until Jan. 11 at the earliest. Gov. Ralph Northam, in education guidelines released during the summer, recommended that our earliest learners return for in-person learning. In July, the Henrico County School Board, in opting for the first nine weeks of school online, stated that small groups of pre-K-2 students would meet in person. Now we learn this only applies to the students with special needs who already have been coming in.
I am a veteran elementary and middle school teacher who is supervising online instruction for a second grader. Online education is not working for many of our youngest students because it is not age-appropriate. More students will fall into the category of those who need special help if this trend continues. Henrico County should find a way to honor its word. Medical authorities support this; we should as well.
Pamela Haner.
Henrico.