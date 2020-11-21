Letter to the Editor, Nov. 22, 2020: Marijuana use offers some medical benefits

Marijuana use offers

some medical benefits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It has been a long and controversial battle over the years regarding the legalization of marijuana. As of Nov. 4, there only are 15 states in the U.S. in which marijuana use is legal. On July 1, Virginia took the step to decriminalize marijuana, and while this is a good step forward, it is not enough. Marijuana should be legalized for recreational and medical use in Virginia.

Marijuana would be beneficial for Virginia for many reasons. It can help a person regulate and fight cancer; help beat depression, ADHD, anxiety and PTSD; and help with alcoholism, among other things. I struggle with depression and have been taking antidepressants for a while. I find they are inconsistent, and the possible use of a more natural substance like marijuana offers comfort for the future.