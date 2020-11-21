Letter to the Editor, Nov. 22, 2020: Marijuana use offers some medical benefits

Marijuana use offers
some medical benefits
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It has been a long and controversial battle over the years regarding the legalization of marijuana. As of Nov. 4, there only are 15 states in the U.S. in which marijuana use is legal. On July 1, Virginia took the step to decriminalize marijuana, and while this is a good step forward, it is not enough. Marijuana should be legalized for recreational and medical use in Virginia.
Marijuana would be beneficial for Virginia for many reasons. It can help a person regulate and fight cancer; help beat depression, ADHD, anxiety and PTSD; and help with alcoholism, among other things. I struggle with depression and have been taking antidepressants for a while. I find they are inconsistent, and the possible use of a more natural substance like marijuana offers comfort for the future.
Gov. Ralph Northam is working toward legalizing marijuana adult-use in the commonwealth. Why would people be against this? Some people believe that marijuana is not safe and is a gateway drug to dangerous, hard drugs, such as opioids. I understand that because marijuana is a drug, it could get a bad rap and cause uncertainty, but I would argue that marijuana use is a way to stay away from opioids and other hard drugs. The beneficial properties of marijuana prove and support Northam's claim that marijuana use by adults should be legalized Virginia.
Northam needs to continue to push for the legalization of marijuana use, and people need to open their eyes to the benefits of the drug.
Lucy Crichton.
Richmond.