Letter to the Editor, Nov. 22, 2020: Northam should not back legalizing adult use of pot

Northam should not back

legalizing adult use of pot

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam recently voiced his support for legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana in Virginia.

Northam is a physician and a pediatrician, but he somehow has forgotten the science he learned and the young patients he used to serve. There is a serious knowledge gap between popular belief and scientific reality when it comes to marijuana, and Northam should know better.

While the public's view of marijuana has become more benign over the past 10 years, medical and scientific literature tell a much different story — especially when it comes to teens and young people — with addiction, dependence, gateway to opioids, mental disease, respiratory conditions and risky behaviors being just a few of the negative effects.

According to the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission, setting up the infrastructure to facilitate the legal sale of marijuana would cost Virginia from $8 million to $20 million upfront. With nearly 800,000 Virginians filing unemployment claims in just four months during the pandemic, this kind of tax spending is irresponsible.