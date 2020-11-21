Letter to the Editor, Nov. 22, 2020: Va. could benefit from legalized marijuana use

Va. could benefit from

legalized marijuana use

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was pleasantly surprised when I read RTD reporter Mel Leonor’s recent news story “Northam backs effort to legalize marijuana in Va.” I wondered what made Gov. Ralph Northam change his mind?

As a teenager, I constantly am bombarded by adults repeating phrases such as “Drugs are dangerous” and “Marijuana is a gateway drug.” However, marijuana has numerous positive health effects, such as treating depression, anxiety and ADD. As someone who has struggled with severe anxiety, having the option of a more natural treatment instead of turning to pharmaceuticals would be more comfortable.

The legalization of marijuana inevitably will bring economic benefits to Virginia. Virginia could earn a potential $300 million in revenue. This also would require marijuana to be processed through a privately owned dispensary and the cost would increase. But since the dispensary would be regulated, the marijuana does not have the potential to be laced with deadly opioids, like fentanyl.