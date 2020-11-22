Letter to the Editor, Nov. 23, 2020: Op-ed on trans lives opened eyes of teen

Op-ed on trans lives

opened eyes of teen

After reading Brenda Walker's recent op-ed, "Transgender Day of Remembrance,” I found a new and greater appreciation for the transgender community and the battle its members often face. I was shocked by the assaults and number of murders Walker mentioned, and it made me think of how infrequently we hear these stories.

We have overcome many obstacles and moved to grow stronger on many front this year. Walker's op-ed raises public awareness of problems facing the transgender community and might start conversations in support of trans lives. Walker calls out to those who are bystanders and encourages them to no longer be silent and to stand up for the community around them. After reading the op-ed, I looked into Side by Side, Equality Virginia and Diversity Richmond, local organizations that support and campaign for LGBTQ communities. I plan to take the information I learned to support and promote to my community.