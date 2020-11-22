Letter to the Editor, Nov. 23, 2020: Outdoor campus spaces could benefit students

Outdoor campus spaces

could benefit students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have lived in Richmond my whole life. As a student, I know how hard online school is day after day during the pandemic, and I am so glad my school, Trinity Episcopal, decided to let students come back to campus for a hybrid semester. While I agree getting students back to in-person school is important, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) needs to be more careful about letting students return.

RPS is using a hybrid system to bring students back into schools. This is causing problems because there are more financial costs for students and the school itself. If, for example, there is a positive case at a school, the entire school needs to be cleaned. This quickly will add up if cases start spreading.

Even virtual learning has its disadvantages. What if students cannot afford a computer? How will they get the education they deserve? While the medical community is closer to a vaccine, it “isn't going to bring a fairytale ending to the pandemic,” said Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.