Letter to the Editor, Nov. 23, 2020: RPS conduct code changes could trim suspensions

RPS conduct code changes

could trim suspensions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There has been an ongoing dispute on how to properly discipline students attending Richmond Public Schools (RPS). In recent years, RPS has given out suspensions, some for as long as 45 days, which prompted the school board to look into their policies. A recent news story by RTD reporter Kenya Hunter highlighted the need for new policies because students are being punished before they learn from their mistakes.

Recent reports show RPS gives out more long-term suspensions than the combined totals from the neighboring counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico. A friend of mine who attends Thomas Jefferson High School recently was suspended for three days due to instigating a class disruption between two other students. After receiving his suspension, he sat at home, not learning from his mistakes. Students should be able to learn from their mistakes and not be punished right away.

Richmond school officials, according to the RTD, adopted changes to the Student Code of Conduct they hope will be "less geared toward punishment and more toward restorative measures, reducing the number of suspensions and missed classroom time."