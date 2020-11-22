Letter to the Editor, Nov. 23, 2020: Students reap benefits of diversity in schools

Students reap benefits

of diversity in schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have moved 11 times in my life but always have stayed in the Richmond area. This means I've been to a lot of schools. I've attended public schools in Henrico County and the city of Richmond, and private school. One issue they all had in common was a lack of diversity.

It is imperative to integrate schools so that they become culturally diverse as well as economically diverse. This will help students get a more equal and fair education. Diversifying schools is not only good for exposing children to different social classes, races and cultures, but it also has been proved that more racially and socioeconomically diverse schools have higher graduation rates, higher levels of critical thinking and students go on to take better jobs. Diversifying schools also builds the foundation for fighting racism and discrimination of minorities for our children and future generations to come.

Not only is diversifying schools better for students by creating a more equal education, exposing them to different races and more potential for future success, it also will help curve the poverty issue Richmond fights in the inner city. The benefits of diversifying schools are overwhelming but often overlooked.