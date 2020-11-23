Letter to the Editor, Nov. 24, 2020: Give Wins time to explore racism allegations at VMI

Melton's second open letter full-page ad to Northam is right on point. I would hope that Northam would withdraw the request for proposal (RFP) and issue another with dates in the future for the investigation, findings of fact, conclusions and suggested remedies. Wins just has arrived and has stated that he is going to listen, learn, ask questions and find out if racism, sexism and other behaviors unbecoming of a VMI cadet are present, systemic or episodic. Now is not the time for an investigation with the timelines as outlined in Melton's recent full-page ad. A new RFP would give Wins time to understand the allegations directed at some members of the corps and the faculty.