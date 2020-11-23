Letter to the Editor, Nov. 24, 2020: Life skills instruction needed in curriculum

Life skills instruction

needed in curriculum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been in school for the past 12 years and now am a legal adult, but I don’t know anything about actually being an adult. I know how to find inverse trig ratios when asked, but I don’t know how to boost my credit score, pay taxes or protect myself from identity theft. What I do know, I’ve learned from my parents and not school.

Life skills aren’t a universal graduation requirement in Virginia, so how would we know these things? Some high schools require an economics and personal finance class, but the skills needed are more than just a class. As I think about leaving the nest in a few months, I realize I have no clue what I’m doing. If high school is getting me ready for college, will college get me ready for the real world?

Surveys have shown that employers perceive high school as having too much of an emphasis on subject matter rather than soft skills. Employers want a greater focus on self-management skills like time management and emotional intelligence. Having more responsible young adults helps society as a whole. We need to make life skills education a universal requirement to help everyone.

Sydney Brearley.