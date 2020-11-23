Letter to the Editor, Nov. 24, 2020: Praying for Trump might make everyone else calmer

Praying for Trump might

make everyone else calmer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My mother made and enforced the majority of the rules at our house. That was fine with Dad, except for the occasional note such as, "If you borrow one of my tools, put it back." Then there were his occasional words to live by: “We have four civic duties: paying taxes, voting, serving on a jury and giving blood.” Otherwise, Mom was lawmaker and enforcer.

When I was in high school, I don’t remember what happened, but twice in one week, Dad said, “Don’t pity people. It doesn’t help them and it makes you feel superior.” “OK,” I thought, mystified. “No pity policy.”

Recently, I have broken that rule. I pity President Donald Trump. I can’t help it. I can’t imagine what it’s like to live in his cacophonous head (or his household), and his self-absorption defies comprehension.