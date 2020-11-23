Letter to the Editor, Nov. 24, 2020: Race should not be issue when deciding where to shop

Race should not be issue

when deciding where to shop

I agree with recent Correspondent of the Day Kelley Dennings that we should keep “… money in your community this holiday season and support the local businesses.” Where I disagree is when she interjects racism into the equation by stating, “When people shop local businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and other people of color, our dollars help fight the systemic racism that can make entrepreneurship such a challenge for them.” My bottom line is simple: I’m colorblind and will support local businesses that have the products and services I’m seeking. That puts everyone on an equal footing. Race should have nothing to do with where I or anyone else spends their hard-earned money.