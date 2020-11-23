Letter to the Editor, Nov. 24, 2020: Stay safe: 6 feet away is better than 6 feet under

Stay safe: 6 feet away

is better than 6 feet under

No matter your political party affiliation or preference, we — all the people in our city, county, commonwealth and nation — impact one another. While this is true in all we do, it is most conspicuous with our health and with COVID-19. We all must wear masks, practice safe social distancing and frequently wash our hands. It is not political. It is not a "restriction" of anyone's freedom. It is a fact of life. Literally. We all are in the same boat on one planet. If there is a hole in the boat, we all are going down. So, rest at home instead of rest in peace. Six feet away is better than 6 feet under. If we succeed with our health, we will do fine with our wealth. We all are in this together. Let's just do it.