Letter to the Editor, Nov. 25, 2020: Is it time for police chief, command staff to retire?

Is it time for police chief,

command staff to retire?

Richmond's finest appears now but a legacy. The community seems to remain silent, allowing everyone to kick the police officers when they're down. Maybe the re-imagining of the police department would better be served if the police chief — and his top command staff — all retire. Everyone then would be delighted. We could operate the police academy, patrol operations, respond to homicides and mental health calls with members of the chief's new External Advisory Committee, Mayor Levar Stoney's Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety — and let's not forget the City Council's upcoming civilian review board. An absolute wonderful concept.