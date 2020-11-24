Letter to the Editor, Nov. 25, 2020: Lack of health insurance might spur vaccine divide

Lack of health insurance

might spur vaccine divide

In his recent op-ed, “A COVID-19 vaccine could make social divisions worse,” Tyler Cowen explains how a “form of segregation” will arise among those who have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and those who do not. Cowen writes that people in rural areas will have a hard time accessing the vaccine, but what about those of lower economic and social classes in all areas — city, suburban and rural?

Stratification of groups and inequality have existed in America from the beginning, resulting in the unequal distribution of resources. This unequal distribution potentially could put minority groups — whether economic, racial or social — at a deadly disadvantage. The government might promise access of the vaccine to all, but those without access to medical care or health care coverage to pay for the potentially costly vaccine once again could find themselves being discriminated against. What might this inequality in access to proper health care look like for the lives of minorities in America? Are their lives not worth as much as those of wealthy white people with access to health care coverage?