Letter to the Editor, Nov. 25, 2020: Virginia must cut wait for disability services

Virginia must cut wait

for disability services

Virginia is ranked 39th for providing high-quality developmental disability services to those in need. Virginia does have a Medicaid Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver Program that aims to provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the idea of this program is great. However, there is a problem. There are more than 13,000 people on a waiting list to receive services. To make matters worse, individuals categorized as priority-one clients, meaning they are the individuals with the most pressing needs, are supposed to receive services within a year, yet these individuals are on the waiting list for years on end. No one should have to wait years to receive the services they need. Some people even have been waiting decades, which completely is unacceptable. Imagine a child with an intellectual or developmental disability. Imagine them not having anyone to help them with the difficulties of day-to-day living. Imagine the child's family not being able to afford the help needed, yet the family is the only support that child has. We are failing one of our most vulnerable populations and something needs to be done about it.