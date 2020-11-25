Letter to the Editor, Nov. 26, 2020: During pandemic, take time to count blessings

During pandemic, take

time to count blessings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Marsha Mercer’s recent opinion piece, “No thanks? Being grateful this Thanksgiving,” left me feeling ... well, grateful. Her message is familiar but one that now has an unprecedented slant as we approach the first-ever COVID-19 Thanksgiving. Agreed, we tend to focus more on what we have lost during this pandemic, but finding ways to count our blessings can give us that heartfelt boost to our mental immunity.

As Mercer took us back in time, it became “pudding-proof” clear that difficulties can be overcome and better days can await us at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Hard times can bring about the greatest of changes, causing us to pause while taking inventory of what is most important in our lives. To have a warm home, enough food to eat, a loving family and even a feisty terrier with which to share the couch is so much more than many ever could dream of in other parts of the world, or even in some of our own communities.