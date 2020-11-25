Letter to the Editor, Nov. 26, 2020: Reader grateful for link to his Indigenous roots

Reader grateful for link

to his Indigenous roots

Walter Plecker, an American physician, was the first registrar of Virginia’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, serving from 1912 to 1946. As a leader of the Anglo-Saxon Clubs of America, a white supremacist organization founded in Richmond, he was a staunch promoter of eugenics. He commissioned Virginia’s “Act to Preserve Integrity” (1924-67), which separated Virginia’s citizens into two simplified racial categories: white and colored.

Plecker’s polices were used as deceptive scientific evidence to target Blacks, poor whites and anyone his eugenicists’ colleagues considered feebleminded. His policy also emphasized that Virginia Indians were “mixed-blooded negroes," and pressured state agencies into reclassifying Indians as “colored.”

While I was researching my family tree, using information from the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records, I found the marriage license register of my great-grandparents being marked as “colored." After further review of those records, I found that my family descended from the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Stafford County. After discovering that lineage, I no longer felt invisible, as my tribal relationships were being formed at powwows — social meetings held by many Indigenous communities to gather and dance, sing, socialize and honor their cultures. The powwow is where I learned the spirit of honoring our soldiers (warriors).