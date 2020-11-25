Letter to the Editor, Nov. 26, 2020: Thanksgiving a time to focus on gratitude

Thanksgiving a time

to focus on gratitude

Thanksgiving is a holiday that is set aside each year for giving thanks to God for the blessings received during the year. The holiday is celebrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil and many other countries. In 1941, the fourth Thursday of November was declared to be a federal holiday in observance of Thanksgiving Day in America.

As a Muslim, I try to spend each and every day following the true teachings of Islam, the guidance for which I get from the Quran, and the actions and the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). The Quran states, “And God will certainly reward the grateful” (3:145). The importance of gratitude is highlighted in another chapter as well, where God says, “If you are grateful, I will, surely, bestow more favors on you” (14:7). This makes me thankful to our creator for every moment that I’m living and experiencing the blessings bestowed on me. It encourages me to be thankful to my parents, who have done countless things for me that never can be explained enough in words. It inspires me to be thankful to all of my relatives for all they have done for me.