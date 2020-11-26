Letter to the Editor, Nov. 27, 2020: Affordable housing a must for Richmond region

Affordable housing a must

for Richmond region

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently read with sadness about developers' plans for yet another section of town, the Monument Park area. Companies like Chandler Construction, Cava Companies and Richmond Hill Design would have you believe that million-dollar mammoths are necessary — indeed, inevitable. They are buying modestly priced houses that many people could afford and are turning them into huge houses affordable only to a few. This changes the neighborhood. Ultimately, perhaps, it even becomes another gated community of cul-de-sacs and security cruisers.

Creating affordable housing does not mean building sweet spaces for the rich and internment camps for others. Affordable housing means making modest houses and apartments that most people can afford to buy in places where they can live, work and easily get around.

Current homeowners can, of course, make a killing by selling to a developer; then the developer can make a killing by turning the house into a monument to class and status, thereby tripling the "value."