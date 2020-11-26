Letter to the Editor, Nov. 27, 2020: Stricter gun legislation needed to save lives

Stricter gun legislation

needed to save lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems like every week there is a terrorist attack somewhere in the world. We have become desensitized to the bombs, hijacking and, more recently, mass shootings. It feels like a constant wave of words hitting again and again. Gun control should be more restrictive in Richmond. As a senior in high school, I worry whether my school will be the site of the next mass shooting, such as the attack in 2012 on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, where 20 children and six staff members were killed, or the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed.

Do we want Richmond be the site of the next mass shooting? This pattern needs to change. These deaths are not just statistics, they are lost lives and they all had a story of their own. I believe this issue should be on a ballot during an election. Everyone who is of voting age should be able to voice an opinion about such an important issue. This way would be fairer. Democracy would be upheld.