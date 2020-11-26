Letter to the Editor, Nov. 27, 20230: GOP leaders must step up in support of democracy

GOP leaders must step up

in support of democracy

It is time for Republican leaders, from Congress down to local leaders, to stand up and lead. Rather than remain silent so as not to offend President Donald Trump's base, they should lead that base to recognize that we had a free and fair election, and that Joe Biden will be our next president. This would not be a betrayal of the Republican Party but a show of support for American democracy. Failure to do so is an act of cowardice.