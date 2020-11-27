Letter to the Editor, Nov. 28, 2020: Diversity in workforce strengthens businesses

Diversity in workforce

strengthens businesses

With regard to the recent RTD news story “Senator faults JLARC for lack of minority hiring,” there is no denying that the minority gap in the workplace has gotten out of hand. Refusing to hire someone of a different ethnicity or preferring whites is racist. Skin color should have no weight when hiring someone for a job. Hiring solely should be based on who is qualified for the position. Regardless, racism in the workplace continues to be an issue that was built on old social constructs. In order to represent a well-rounded community, the workforce equally should represent the society in which it is serving. This means allowing all races and minorities equal opportunity to get hired for a job, hence focusing more on qualifications. By having equal representation in the workplace, this would empower those who have been denied an opportunity to have a voice and motivate them to work harder, ultimately strengthening various industries. Our country constantly is evolving, and it is about time that the workforce does the same.