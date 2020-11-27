Letter to the Editor, Nov. 28, 2020:Lawmakers must review open carry legislation

Lawmakers must review

open carry legislation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In January, heavily armed extremists descended on Virginia’s Capitol in an attempt to incite fear and suppress civil discourse. The new Democratic majority of the General Assembly was not deterred and passed a law untying the hands of localities, finally giving local leaders the ability to enact commonsense gun laws that will keep their communities safe. Richmond is one of the growing number of localities in Virginia to pass an ordinance banning firearms in public spaces.

Even in spite of a new local control ordinance, armed illegal militias and white supremacists from outside of Richmond are allowed to roam the streets without fear of consequence from the local police department. Meanwhile, people who protest police brutality repeatedly are met with the threat of force and arrest from the Richmond Police Department (RPD). The police department is charged with enforcing the laws the city and legislature enacted, to promote public safety. RPD's decision to selectively use force against peaceful protesters, while allowing armed militias to intimidate and openly defy firearm ordinances, is an abject failure of duty, and completely has undermined trust in the community.