Letter to the Editor, Nov. 28, 2020: Paint-covered monument a bold tribute to future

This is what I saw in the Lee statue, looking like an explosion in a Crayola factory. Perhaps we should consider leaving it just as it is. The past cannot be changed and it should not be forgotten. If it is, it only will come around again. But now that pile of bronze and granite seems to say something different, or at least it does to me. There once was talk of giving the statues context without significantly altering them. It seems to me that context finally has been given to Lee, and we should leave that correction for all the world to see.