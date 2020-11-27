Letter to the Editor, Nov. 28, 2020: Paint-covered monument a bold tribute to future

Paint-covered monument
a bold tribute to future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When my brother and I were growing up in Richmond during the 1970s, Monument Avenue was Richmond’s Boulevard of Dreams, the Rodeo Drive of the South. If a person was fortunate enough to call the street home, he or she was considered to be among a privileged few. I remember many afternoons cruising down Monument Avenue, marveling not only at the magnificent houses but also at the larger-than-life statues commemorating men from a bygone era.
We were white and middle class. For us, those statues were nothing more than beautiful ornaments. We were ignorant of what they represented and probably had little interest in learning more at the time.
But then we grew up. Some things that once seemed wonderful can take on an ugly appearance. Thus it was for us and Monument Avenue, like it was for so many other Richmonders. No longer was this a street of pride and beauty, but a grotesque, embarrassing affront celebrating an evil past. The fantasy was over.
But the other day as I was looking at the statue of Robert E. Lee, covered from top to bottom with every color of paint imaginable, I realized that history had corrected itself in a very bold fashion. The lie had been debunked. And what now stood in the middle of that roundabout was something that not only acknowledged an ugly past but also seemed to point to a future that was bright, diverse and bold. This is Richmond and our commonwealth as they are today.
This is what I saw in the Lee statue, looking like an explosion in a Crayola factory. Perhaps we should consider leaving it just as it is. The past cannot be changed and it should not be forgotten. If it is, it only will come around again. But now that pile of bronze and granite seems to say something different, or at least it does to me. There once was talk of giving the statues context without significantly altering them. It seems to me that context finally has been given to Lee, and we should leave that correction for all the world to see.
Kelly Wiggins McDilda.
Alberta.