 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: All can reap rewards from being less self-centered
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: All can reap rewards from being less self-centered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All can reap rewards from

being less self-centered

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Stop saying "I want" and "I need."

Stop being irresponsible and selfish.

Stop acting ungrateful and dismissive.

Stop insisting you’ve been asked for too much.

Stop the criticism and start spreading kindness.

Stop pretending you don’t know right from wrong.

Stop refusing to work and play well with others.

Stop yelling "Hoax!" and start moving forward.

Stop thinking you can be sorry later.

The rewards are worth the risk.

Sandra Fassett.

Chesterfield.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News