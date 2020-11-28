Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: All can reap rewards from being less self-centered

All can reap rewards from

being less self-centered

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Stop saying "I want" and "I need."

Stop being irresponsible and selfish.

Stop acting ungrateful and dismissive.

Stop insisting you’ve been asked for too much.

Stop the criticism and start spreading kindness.

Stop pretending you don’t know right from wrong.

Stop refusing to work and play well with others.

Stop yelling "Hoax!" and start moving forward.

Stop thinking you can be sorry later.

The rewards are worth the risk.

Sandra Fassett.