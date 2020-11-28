Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: America has become a nation of 'bad sports'

America has become

a nation of 'bad sports'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Katherine Judd’s recent Letter to the Editor, "Trump's poor behavior poses danger to nation," stating that President Donald Trump is being a poor sport for not conceding the election was prudent. She said when she was in elementary school, they called a sore loser a “bad sport,” and she is right on the mark. However, as long as we give our children trophies for participation no matter how poorly they perform, they never will learn the basic and decent character traits of sportsmanship.

If we continue to pander to the entitled, then we soon will have an entire nation of sore losers like Trump. Hillary Clinton and the entire Democratic Party were no better losers after the 2016 election when there were demonstrations in the streets, college students who were so distraught they couldn’t attend classes and a plethora of citizens that needed service animals to help them deal with their depression over a Trump presidency.