Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: Months of planning made UR safe for students, staff

Months of planning made UR
safe for students, staff
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We made it.
Like many universities, the University of Richmond (UR) resumed in-person classes in early fall, with well-thought-out and deliberate guidelines.
A lot of consideration and care went into this unprecedented time of planning for our faculty and students. From redesigning classrooms for social distancing, to enhancing technology to accommodate remote learners, to training faculty and staff, it was a chapter in our collective history that surely will not be forgotten.
Buildings were restricted to active UR employees and students. Social distancing and masks were to be worn at all times, even outdoors when necessary. That’s the easy part. As director of technology services in UR’s School of Law, I and my team had a tougher mission. We were micro-focused on classroom technology. In late June, we set about planning. To say we needed to get it right is an understatement.
With hard work and collaboration with colleagues across campus, we settled on a standard classroom configuration. We trained faculty, some of whom never had used technology in the classroom. We trained tech assistants to ensure in-class students and remote students were able to learn together and participate as one classroom.
Classes began and we made some tweaks and changes, all the while wondering how long we’d be on campus. News reports were discouraging regarding the number of universities in the commonwealth that were having to quickly pivot to online-only classes. We refused to be a statistic.
I marvel at the grit and determination from everyone at UR who understood the value of in-person classes.
Now, on to final exams.
I could not be prouder of our community. Thank you, Spiders, for wanting to stay on campus and for following the guidelines. One web, many Spiders.
Kimberly M. Edwards,
Director of Technology Services, Law School Library,
University of Richmond.