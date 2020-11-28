Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: Months of planning made UR safe for students, staff

Months of planning made UR

safe for students, staff

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We made it.

Like many universities, the University of Richmond (UR) resumed in-person classes in early fall, with well-thought-out and deliberate guidelines.

A lot of consideration and care went into this unprecedented time of planning for our faculty and students. From redesigning classrooms for social distancing, to enhancing technology to accommodate remote learners, to training faculty and staff, it was a chapter in our collective history that surely will not be forgotten.

Buildings were restricted to active UR employees and students. Social distancing and masks were to be worn at all times, even outdoors when necessary. That’s the easy part. As director of technology services in UR’s School of Law, I and my team had a tougher mission. We were micro-focused on classroom technology. In late June, we set about planning. To say we needed to get it right is an understatement.