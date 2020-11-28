Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: Take initiative to learn life skills for adulthood

Take initiative to learn
life skills for adulthood
In response to the letter from Sydney Brearley, "Life skills instruction needed in curriculum," who feels that high school students don't know anything about being an adult, I ask: How do you think adults learn about these things? Knowing everything you "need" to know is not a right; perhaps that is the first thing you need to learn as an adult. If there is something that you feel you should know, go find out about it. The topics you listed certainly are valid, but your complaint that you had to learn them from your parents is not. Those are some of the things you should be learning from your parents. Why should the school be responsible for providing you with every piece of information you possibly might desire?
In fact, schools are responsible for providing you the means to learn what you need to know. After that, it becomes your personal responsibility. If you want to learn how to boost your credit score, do some research at one of the credit score websites. If you want to learn how to do your taxes, go to irs.gov. If you want to learn how to protect yourself from identity theft, go to a bank or credit card website. Notice the trend here: You are the one responsible for learning the things you want to know. That's how adults do things, and taking that initiative is the first step toward truly becoming an adult. "Life" or soft skills are learned from real life — not in a class.
What employers want are graduates who know how to think independently, how to take the initiative, how to find out what they need to know and do what needs to be done — and not to expect things to be done for them. Those attributes don't come from a classroom. I recommend a careful reading of Rudyard Kipling's poem "If" for more details.
