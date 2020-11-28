Letter to the Editor, Nov. 29, 2020: Take initiative to learn life skills for adulthood

Take initiative to learn

life skills for adulthood

In response to the letter from Sydney Brearley, "Life skills instruction needed in curriculum," who feels that high school students don't know anything about being an adult, I ask: How do you think adults learn about these things? Knowing everything you "need" to know is not a right; perhaps that is the first thing you need to learn as an adult. If there is something that you feel you should know, go find out about it. The topics you listed certainly are valid, but your complaint that you had to learn them from your parents is not. Those are some of the things you should be learning from your parents. Why should the school be responsible for providing you with every piece of information you possibly might desire?