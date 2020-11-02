Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: Assumptions conflate facts and opinions

Assumptions conflate

facts and opinions

Regarding the final paragraph of Pamela Stallsmith's recent editorial, "A marketplace of ideas: RTD Opinions — Ours, yours and theirs," I would like to make a comment. The paragraph says, "RTD Opinions is committed to fact-based reasoned opinion that shapes today's conversation."

I submit that opinion stands by itself and that facts stand alone. Someone might read or hear someone talking on the various news media that have been filtered by that source and think that it is fact. This assumption is just that, an assumption. That is when an individual will say, "I think." That is when it becomes opinion. That is why that section is labeled "Opinions." Fact and opinions completely are different.