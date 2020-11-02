Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: Due process denied to Peay by Northam, legislators

Due process denied to Peay

by Northam, legislators

Virginia Military Institute (VMI) has produced countless leaders and Rhodes scholars from all walks of life, including Army Gen. George C. Marshall, class of 1901, who led the European Recovery Plan proposed in 1947 (the Marshall Plan) and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953, and Jonathan Daniels, class of 1961, an Episcopal seminarian, civil rights leader and martyr of the Episcopal Church who is memorialized at VMI by a courtyard and one of four named archways in the VMI barracks that bear his name. VMI, which will be 181 years old on Nov. 11, consistently is in the top ranks of national listings of small public colleges. Perhaps no other small college has given the public so many successful and prominent Americans.

Black cadets first were accepted in 1968 simply because none applied prior to then, and have regularly matriculated since. The claims made by relatively few cadets and alumni do not indicate “systemic racism." Few, if any, who know VMI would say there is, or has been, any such atmosphere on the post. The VMI way is designed to be challenging as well as adversarial, and many who arrive find out it’s not their thing and leave for a more tranquil college experience. I have no doubt that there is and has been the occasional comment that is unacceptable, but that does not produce an “atmosphere.”