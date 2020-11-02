Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: Grant program expansion will aid small businesses

Grant program expansion

will aid small businesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement about the expansion of the state’s Rebuild VA program is a huge step in the right direction for small businesses and the economic recovery of Virginia during this difficult time.

With negotiations for a renewed stimulus package stalled in Congress, small businesses are feeling even more pressure. A recent national survey found that 1 in 3 small businesses don’t expect to survive past the next three months without additional funding. If small businesses can’t get the support they need from the federal government, they must be able to rely on their state's elected officials. That is why this infusion of $30 million into the Rebuild VA program is more important than ever.

It isn’t just a saying — small businesses truly are the backbone of our economy. Small businesses make up 99.5% of businesses in Virginia, employing 1.6 million people. Without concerted efforts from lawmakers to help in the sustainable recovery of small businesses, we will continue to see our economy crumble. I hope the governor continues to prove that he is serious about small business recovery.

Awesta Sarkash,