Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: Northam acted in haste before VMI investigation

Northam acted in haste

before VMI investigation

I agree with everything Carter Melton wrote in his open letter full-page ad to Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the governor's action in removing retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III as superintendent of Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Instead of waiting for an impartial investigation as to whether there really are racially biased practices at VMI, Northam demonstrated "intolerance, meanness, a contempt for the role of fairness ... and an appalling lack of competence." As Melton said, we deserve better. What if the citizens of Virginia did the same when Northam was asking for another chance?