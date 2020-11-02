Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: VMI culture teaches cadet to face tough challenges

VMI culture teaches cadet

to face tough challenges

In the fall of 1991, my wife and I dropped off our son at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) to begin “Hell Week.” We, parents and son, had agreed beforehand that if he telephoned to “come get him” because conditions were too tough or difficult, we would tell him “No.” Did he call? Yep, a number of times. We continued to say “No.” He stayed, he survived, he persevered and graduated on time. And, I proudly add, he retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service.

For a number of years, in my opinion, there has been an ongoing effort to change VMI so that it’s no different than every other college or university. We are led to believe that it needs to be kinder, gentler, less hurtful and more mindful of a cadet’s feelings and emotions. I believe this pathway will make it more difficult for the cadet to face the challenges and obstacles one will face throughout life.

VMI’s culture is one that teaches honor, ethics and courage. It is one that should remain so.

Marvin Averett