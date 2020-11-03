Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: VMI's Peay too hasty in resigning from post

VMI's Peay too hasty

in resigning from post

It was with great interest that I read the open letter full-page ad that Carter Melton wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam, which was published in the RTD on Nov. 1. I have been following this Virginia Military Institute (VMI) "saga" for the past several weeks because I have a personal interest in VMI. Parenthetically, I should say that I have a background in higher education, having been both a faculty member and administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University for 34 years (now 17 years retired). For pretty much all of those working years of mine, I wondered what Virginia was doing having a state-supported military college. I stopped wondering when my grandson, who was planning for a career in the military, matriculated at VMI several years ago (grandfather's pride). When he turned down an appointment to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, all I could think was, "Oh, what has he done?" Well, he now is a senior, with a double major and a minor (not easily done) preparing to be commissioned in May. In my opinion, he did not have a good education at VMI; he had a superb education. My admiration for what they are doing at VMI has risen 1,000% over the past 3½ years.