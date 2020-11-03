Letter to the Editor, Nov. 3, 2020: VMI's Peay too hasty in resigning from post

VMI's Peay too hasty
in resigning from post
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was with great interest that I read the open letter full-page ad that Carter Melton wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam, which was published in the RTD on Nov. 1. I have been following this Virginia Military Institute (VMI) "saga" for the past several weeks because I have a personal interest in VMI. Parenthetically, I should say that I have a background in higher education, having been both a faculty member and administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University for 34 years (now 17 years retired). For pretty much all of those working years of mine, I wondered what Virginia was doing having a state-supported military college. I stopped wondering when my grandson, who was planning for a career in the military, matriculated at VMI several years ago (grandfather's pride). When he turned down an appointment to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, all I could think was, "Oh, what has he done?" Well, he now is a senior, with a double major and a minor (not easily done) preparing to be commissioned in May. In my opinion, he did not have a good education at VMI; he had a superb education. My admiration for what they are doing at VMI has risen 1,000% over the past 3½ years.
Concerning the racism that might or might not exist at VMI, Melton hit the nail on the head when he said that "sometimes college students (even at VMI) do stupid and wrong things regardless of prevailing norms and standards." For starters, just think of those maskless college gatherings that have been on the TV news for months.
With regard to the current situation at VMI, I believe that the governor acted too hastily in asking for the resignation of retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, and I'm sorry that the superintendent was so quick to give it.
Art Seidenberg.
Richmond.