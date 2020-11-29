Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Government controls add to rising cost of housing

Government controls add

to rising cost of housing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richard Rose’s recent Letter to the Editor, "Affordable housing a must for Richmond region," could not be more misguided and misinformed regarding affordable housing. No one in the building industry argues that it is not a desirable goal. Market and regulatory issues clearly direct what and where product gets built. Builders in this market, as well as nationally, constantly are working to bring housing costs down through innovation.

Rose states that he would like to learn more about “any efforts to address this issue through meaningful changes in public policy.” Perhaps he also should learn more about the realities of real estate development and the economic system that drives it. Professionals long have known that governmental controls have continued to add cost to housing, not subtract it, thus pushing affordability further out of reach.

There are a multitude of factors that cause the natural cycle of neighborhood change. Developers, builders and property owners who sell to the highest bidder are not the problem. They are the backbone to our free enterprise society.

Dave Smith.