Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Pearl Harbor ceremony still fresh in vet's mind

Pearl Harbor ceremony

still fresh in vet's mind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the years, I have attended many Pearl Harbor Day commemoration ceremonies, but the one I attended on Dec. 7, 2001, held on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise at Naval Station Norfolk was the most memorable.

Serving at the time as a member of the Virginia Board of Veteran Affairs, I received a phone invitation to attend a Pearl Harbor Day event at which President George W. Bush was to make a speech the following day. It was one of the president’s rare public appearances following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that still were fresh in everyone’s mind, and security understandably was tight.

I provided the requested security information, and was directed to be at a designated gate of the naval base by 10 o'clock the next morning. Together with a fellow veteran invited to attend, I made the long drive from Fairfax County down to Norfolk early the next morning. Upon arriving at the base and clearing security, we parked not far from the carrier and walked to the gangway.