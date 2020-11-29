Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Pearl Harbor ceremony still fresh in vet's mind

Pearl Harbor ceremony
still fresh in vet's mind
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the years, I have attended many Pearl Harbor Day commemoration ceremonies, but the one I attended on Dec. 7, 2001, held on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise at Naval Station Norfolk was the most memorable.
Serving at the time as a member of the Virginia Board of Veteran Affairs, I received a phone invitation to attend a Pearl Harbor Day event at which President George W. Bush was to make a speech the following day. It was one of the president’s rare public appearances following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that still were fresh in everyone’s mind, and security understandably was tight.
I provided the requested security information, and was directed to be at a designated gate of the naval base by 10 o'clock the next morning. Together with a fellow veteran invited to attend, I made the long drive from Fairfax County down to Norfolk early the next morning. Upon arriving at the base and clearing security, we parked not far from the carrier and walked to the gangway.
It was a chilly but clear day, and on reaching the ship, we took an elevator up to the flight deck where we joined other veterans, including a small group of Pearl Harbor survivors, active-duty sailors and Marines as we waited for the president to arrive and be piped onboard.
It was exciting to be an eyewitness as Bush bounded onto the platform not far from where we were standing, and gave a speech tying the two deadly unprovoked attacks on our country together, noting that the Enterprise was among the first U.S. force to strike back against the terrorists. It was a short but inspiring speech and a day I long will remember.
Dave Hugel.
Midlothian.