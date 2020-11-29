Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Reader pushes lawmakers to decriminalize drug use

Reader pushes lawmakers
to decriminalize drug use
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When Oregon voted to decriminalize all drugs in the recent election, it garnered a lot of national attention. Added to the trend of so many states liberalizing their marijuana laws, this increases the belief that the days of drug wars might be waning. States will be watching the Oregon experiment closely. But for states like Virginia, the possibility of emulating Oregon's drug policy seems remote any time soon. There is another course of action: reclassifying drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Six states already have done that. But unlike the relaxing of marijuana laws primarily seen only in blue states, reclassifying has had crossover political appeal in states like Oklahoma, Utah, Alaska, California, Colorado and Connecticut. It's rare to find common ground on important issues in such politically diverse states.
Giving someone a lifetime felony record never has been shown to minimize drug use. The Thomas Jefferson Area Community Criminal Justice Board reports that more than 4,000 people were convicted of felony drug possession in 2018, serving more than 300,000 days at a cost of more than $30 million. Millions more are spent on prosecution, courts, probation and re-entry services. Use that money instead for prevention, treatment, harm reduction and other services.
People with felony records have a much harder time finding decent jobs and housing. It negatively impacts families, and perpetuates a cycle of poverty and the possibility of future criminal activity. Even very conservative states like Oklahoma have realized the criminalization of addiction is bad public policy. It only requires changing three words — "Class 5 felony" to "Class 1 misdemeanor" — in the Code of Virginia section 18.2-250. Lawmakers should consider doing that in the next General Assembly session.
Robert Legge.
Culpeper.