Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Reader pushes lawmakers to decriminalize drug use

Reader pushes lawmakers

to decriminalize drug use

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When Oregon voted to decriminalize all drugs in the recent election, it garnered a lot of national attention. Added to the trend of so many states liberalizing their marijuana laws, this increases the belief that the days of drug wars might be waning. States will be watching the Oregon experiment closely. But for states like Virginia, the possibility of emulating Oregon's drug policy seems remote any time soon. There is another course of action: reclassifying drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Six states already have done that. But unlike the relaxing of marijuana laws primarily seen only in blue states, reclassifying has had crossover political appeal in states like Oklahoma, Utah, Alaska, California, Colorado and Connecticut. It's rare to find common ground on important issues in such politically diverse states.