Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Reader questions impact of Amazon's new venture

Reader questions impact

of Amazon's new venture

I recently read an Associated Press story in the RTD, “Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry.” Amazon has been driving out competitors, such as Borders bookstores, with ease. The company continues to take on new markets, and while some say the evolving marketplace needs to run its course, this move perhaps even could eliminate in-store pharmacies. This could heavily impact people’s basic needs and even how long people live. With Amazon founder Jeff Bezos capitalizing on the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies could lose money and their employees could lose jobs. This could impact the basic needs of many, while only making Bezos richer.