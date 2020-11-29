Letter to the Editor, Nov. 30, 2020: Reader questions impact of Amazon's new venture

Reader questions impact
of Amazon's new venture
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently read an Associated Press story in the RTD, “Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry.” Amazon has been driving out competitors, such as Borders bookstores, with ease. The company continues to take on new markets, and while some say the evolving marketplace needs to run its course, this move perhaps even could eliminate in-store pharmacies. This could heavily impact people’s basic needs and even how long people live. With Amazon founder Jeff Bezos capitalizing on the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies could lose money and their employees could lose jobs. This could impact the basic needs of many, while only making Bezos richer.
It would be helpful to know if Bezos will use some of the wealth he gains from this new venture to contribute to decreasing the poverty rate, since he’s in the top percentage of wealth in the U.S. and doesn’t need more money.
This decision could have an impact on how long people live, as a wider availability of drugs could assist people who might not be able to easily attain them. Amazon’s decision to venture into the pharmaceutical business potentially could shift the lives of many Americans.
Corinne Kaupa.
Glen Allen.