Letter to the Editor, Nov. 4, 2020: Ballot delivery issue kept student from voting

Ballot delivery issue

kept student from voting

My daughter is a first-time voter who is away at college out of state. Before we left to take her to school in August, I helped her fill out an absentee ballot request form so she would be able to vote. In early October, she had not received her absentee ballot in the mail at college. I contacted our local election officials in Hanover County. They were very helpful and informed me that her ballot was returned due to an undeliverable address. I am positive that the correct address was written on the absentee ballot form. My daughter attends the same college where my wife and I graduated. I know that address by heart. Amazon has had no problems delivering packages or textbooks to my daughter at this address. The college has had no problems receiving tuition payments and donations from me at this address. The Hanover County election official informed me that it wasn't too late if my daughter would go online and fill out another absentee ballot form. She did so and still did not receive a ballot.