Letter to the Editor, Nov. 4, 2020: Rancor over election dismays son of WWII vet

Rancor over election

dismays son of WWII vet

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On a freezing, rainy afternoon in April, I stood at my parents’ graves. I knelt to clear some of the grass that had encroached upon the plaque commemorating my father’s service in World War II. He was 20 years old in 1944 when he disembarked in Cherbourg and fought the Nazis across France, Belgium and the Netherlands. In contrast, at that age I safely was ensconced at a peaceful college in Connecticut. He lived in fear, slept in cold, wet foxholes and dodged bullets; I studied accounting.

After the war, Dad earned an engineering degree under the GI Bill, married his sweetheart and worked as an industrial designer. He provided a good home for his family and a fine example for his sons. Only later in life did I realize how fortunate I was to grow up in such an environment.

If Dad still were with us, I am certain he would be agonized by the trauma afflicting the country for which he fought. The rioting, looting and destruction would have shocked him. He would have been astonished and dismayed by the fact that all across the country, storefronts are boarded up in anticipation of violence after Election Day.

I wish things were different.