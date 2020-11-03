Letter to the Editor, Nov. 4, 2020: Seek workforce equality, not women's shifting roles

Seek workforce equality,

not women's shifting roles

In regards to recent stores about "the first female recession," that absolutely is absurd. First of all, women systematically have been brought into the workforce in times of great need and then pushed out as the economy stabilizes for the entirety of history. Consider the women who were pushed out of the workforce when we moved from cottage industries into factories. Or how about those who were pushed out of factories at the end of World War II when men returned from the war? To presume that this is the first female recession frankly is insulting.

Second, why is the media playing up what women are sacrificing? Why not write about what families are sacrificing, and how they are adapting in order to normalize the idea that not only women need to be giving up their careers or that there are other ways to manage working at home with online schooling and child care. All the stories about women sacrificing everything are doing is reaffirming that women should be the primary caretakers of children and that their jobs are less significant than a man's. Yes, women historically are paid less than men, so it might make sense for some to give up their careers and stay at home; however, we shouldn't be normalizing that. Let's try to create a new normal that emphasizes equality between men and women.