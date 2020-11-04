Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Elected officials must listen, work together

Elected officials must
listen, work together
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the turbulent presidential election is over, we need to turn the page on history and move forward. We have become an "anti" (us versus them) society that must come to an end. We need to open the lines of communication with all people. We are a country of many religious and ethnic groups. We have to accept and tolerate the opinions of all. That is what this country was founded on.
We need to show the world how a democratic republic works. We all have to work together to solve our many problems.
Our elected officials need to become leaders, listening to us and to one another, to solve these problems. They need again to become statesmen and stateswomen, become leaders with integrity and earn back the respect of the American people. Our future depends on it.
Tom Lasser.
Ashland.