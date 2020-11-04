Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Get a flu shot now to reduce risk of illness

Get a flu shot now

to reduce risk of illness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond residents should get the flu shot as soon as possible. The combination of COVID-19 and the flu has the potential to overwhelm health care facilities with critically ill patients. We know that getting the flu vaccine can reduce the risk of illness by between 40% and 60% and also can reduce the severity of illness in people who are vaccinated but still get sick.

According to data from a recent UnitedHealthcare survey, 30% of Americans say the pandemic has made them more likely to receive the annual flu shot this fall. While researchers quickly work to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, it is encouraging to see that many respondents say they now are more likely to receive the annual flu shot this fall because of the pandemic.

Flu shots widely are available and often are covered through Medicaid and Medicare, employer-sponsored and individual health plans. Make a plan to get your flu shot today.

Dr. Mohamed Ally,

Chief Medical Officer.