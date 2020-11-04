Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Officials ignoring plight of city's most vulnerable

Officials ignoring plight

of city's most vulnerable

In years past, an emergency shelter opened somewhere in the city on nights and days when temperatures were forecast to be 40 degrees or lower. As bone-chilling weather is upon us, we have nothing but scattered temporary approaches to help protect the most vulnerable people. Some stay in hotels for short periods or are steered to other shelters. Some are asked to leave with no plan to help them stay sheltered going forward.

Council members and others met about a month ago to discuss providing a shelter of last resort for the most vulnerable among us. They kicked the can two more long months down the road before they even meet again to discuss it. Mayor Levar Stoney is complicit in this mind-boggling mistreatment of the homeless and other really hurting people, the majority of whom are African Americans. City officials have put in minimal effort to provide comprehensive shelter care for homeless people: no city-provided food, blankets, medical care or transportation aid back downtown from the tiny cramped shelter used in previous years. Now, there's not even a socially distanced emergency cold weather shelter centrally located with city-provided transportation aid to help unsheltered people get there. I dare any city leader who is charged with advocating for and allocating funds to help protect the most vulnerable among us to try surviving the brutal weather for one night outside. Virginia Beach has a big beautiful building where it seeks to comprehensively help homeless people. Why do Richmond's "leaders" act so helpless and callous about providing the same here?