Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Pollution from vehicles next challenge to address

Pollution from vehicles

next challenge to address

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for the recent editorial “Coastal resilience plan: Tangible solutions,” which makes it clear there is no time to waste in the face of a growing climate crisis that threatens Virginia’s economy, public health and the safety of our coastal communities.

Gov. Ralph Northam has made addressing climate change a priority of his administration. This year, he championed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which will eliminate carbon emissions from power plants by mid-century.

Northam also made membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) central to his administration’s approach to addressing climate change. Under this program, Virginia will see upward of $100 million of annual revenue from the multistate carbon marketplace — funding that will go toward protecting flood-prone communities and lowering electricity usage and bills for our state’s low-income populations.

This is important groundwork that will yield years of economic, environmental and public health benefits for the commonwealth. But our work is not yet done.