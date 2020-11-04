Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Pollution from vehicles next challenge to address

Pollution from vehicles
next challenge to address
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you for the recent editorial “Coastal resilience plan: Tangible solutions,” which makes it clear there is no time to waste in the face of a growing climate crisis that threatens Virginia’s economy, public health and the safety of our coastal communities.
Gov. Ralph Northam has made addressing climate change a priority of his administration. This year, he championed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which will eliminate carbon emissions from power plants by mid-century.
Northam also made membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) central to his administration’s approach to addressing climate change. Under this program, Virginia will see upward of $100 million of annual revenue from the multistate carbon marketplace — funding that will go toward protecting flood-prone communities and lowering electricity usage and bills for our state’s low-income populations.
This is important groundwork that will yield years of economic, environmental and public health benefits for the commonwealth. But our work is not yet done.
The next step in the climate fight must be addressing pollution from the transportation sector, which in Virginia accounts for roughly half of our total carbon output, making it the largest source, by far, of greenhouse gas emissions in the commonwealth.
In 2021, lawmakers must address this issue by passing measures that put cleaner cars on the road, funding mass transit and investing in infrastructure that moves us away from fossil fuels and toward electrification of our transportation sector.
Climate change is an existential threat, and it demands comprehensive solutions.
Richard S. Groover.
Mechanicsville.