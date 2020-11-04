Letter to the Editor, Nov. 5, 2020: Support needed for Coastal Resilience plan

Support needed for

coastal resilience plan

Virginia’s economy depends upon the U.S. Navy presence and shipbuilding industry in Hampton Roads. The majority of our population is impacted by the Chesapeake Bay and one or more of our many rivers. The changes we are seeing to our waterfronts are a result of global warming. Simply put, climate change is water change. Whether it is flooding from increased rainfall or from displaced glacial melt, or another kind of water problem, such as drought or contamination, the issue is water — either too much or not enough — in the specific places where we depend on it for living and working.