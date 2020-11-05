 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Add better transparency to tallying of votes
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Add better transparency to tallying of votes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Add better transparency

to tallying of votes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The single simplest change we can make to increase transparency and confidence in our vote counting is for each precinct to simply tally the total number of ballots (mail-in, early and in-person) it has to process, release that number and then go about counting voting as normal. Every count released after that initial piece count then will have context, and we'll know exactly how much work remains to make sure every vote is counted.

Mitchell Wyss.

North Chesterfield.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News